Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

