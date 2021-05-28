Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. Analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

