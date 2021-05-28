ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.