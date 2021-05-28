OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

