OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OSW opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $959.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.59.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,140,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.