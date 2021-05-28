OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £67.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

