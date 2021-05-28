OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The stock has a market cap of £67.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10.
About OnTheMarket
