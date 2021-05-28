Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.0880

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $163,094.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00019692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00909934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.81 or 0.09331319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00091161 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

