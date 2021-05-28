Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.44. The company had a trading volume of 413,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $942.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock worth $565,801,844. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

