Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,130. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.