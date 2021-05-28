Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 2.42% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

