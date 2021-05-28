Opium (OPIUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.93 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Opium has a market cap of $14.93 million and $77.54 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00009767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.00327456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00185296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00032657 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

