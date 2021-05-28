Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,934 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE O opened at $68.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

