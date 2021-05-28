Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 116.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 212,337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

