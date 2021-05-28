Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

