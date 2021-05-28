OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 6,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98 and a beta of -0.25. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.