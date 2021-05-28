Orchid Hits Market Cap of $228.40 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $228.40 million and $24.55 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00079444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.00886953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.53 or 0.09128008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,289,690 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

