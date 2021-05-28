O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings of $6.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.07. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.58 to $26.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $27.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,829. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $401.65 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

