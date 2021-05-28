O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

ORLY traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.65 and a 52-week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.