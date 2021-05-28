Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as high as C$17.24. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$17.11, with a volume of 472,396 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.34.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5374377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

