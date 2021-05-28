Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Short Interest Update

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 5,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.31. 43,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,919. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

