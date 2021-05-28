P.A.W. Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.52. 441,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

