P.A.W. Capital Corp Makes New $864,000 Investment in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFFP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,706. The company has a market cap of $273.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.17. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

