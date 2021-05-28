Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,674,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $21,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth about $11,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

