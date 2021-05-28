PANTHEON X Hits Market Cap of $4.85 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $2.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00078207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00021146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.73 or 0.00916154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.63 or 0.09270755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00090918 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

XPN is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,213,429 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

