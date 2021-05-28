Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

