PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 373.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $262.08. 151,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,740. The firm has a market cap of $307.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

