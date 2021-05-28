PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.