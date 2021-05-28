PBF Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PBF Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,209.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 168,681 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

