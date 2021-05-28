Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 482.62 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

