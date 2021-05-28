Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ZTF opened at GBX 482.62 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 412.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £234.65 million and a PE ratio of 32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. Zotefoams has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

