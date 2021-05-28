Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 9.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) traded up 9.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $109.14 and last traded at $108.50. 588,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,253,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Specifically, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 703,501 shares worth $75,964,502. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $122.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

