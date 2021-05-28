Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $112.60 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 181.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $4,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 35,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 703,501 shares valued at $75,964,502. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

