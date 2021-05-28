Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Up 4.6%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 474,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 999,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.