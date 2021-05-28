Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the April 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $37.60. 34,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,092. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund which makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is based in Amsterdam.

