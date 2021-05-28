PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Sells $101,811.64 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Sholtis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Susan Sholtis sold 10,748 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $387,357.92.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 325,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

