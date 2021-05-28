PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PTR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.79%.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

