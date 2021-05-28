Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target Increased to GBX 525 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

LON PETS opened at GBX 448.60 ($5.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 441.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 412.35. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 488 ($6.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

