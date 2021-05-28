Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 488 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 452.40 ($5.91), with a volume of 547064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463.40 ($6.05).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

