PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,576. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

