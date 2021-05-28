Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) & Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Critical Review

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pgs Asa 2 1 3 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Pgs Asa -44.35% -27.04% -5.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 3.67 $164.30 million N/A N/A Pgs Asa $512.00 million 0.51 -$321.50 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Pgs Asa on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

