Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 42.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Itron were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $96.48 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,337 shares of company stock valued at $117,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.