Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $334,000 Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,511 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of DSP Group worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 760,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DSPG. Cowen raised their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

