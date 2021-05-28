Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $117.60 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

