Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 104 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $834.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $831.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $777.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

