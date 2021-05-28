Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 3,749 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.60, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.