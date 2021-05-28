Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 244,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Protalix BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $583,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

