Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,571 shares of company stock worth $3,741,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.71. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

