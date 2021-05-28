PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.75

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 3849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.74.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

