PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 3,350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,275. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

