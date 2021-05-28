PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 442 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.9% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.87. 21,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

