Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,670,000. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,592.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 716,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. 11,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

